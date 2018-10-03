Krishna Raj Kapoor saved Rishi Kapoor-starrer Bobby from turning into a tragedy

Raj Kapoor changed the climax of the movie Bobby when his wife didn’t approve the ending.

Bobby, which marked the debuts of Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, was released in 1973.

Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor is reported to have changed the climax of his movie Bobby when his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor didn’t approve the death of the hero and heroin. “Why have you made a movie that kills the hero and the heroin after so many struggles?”, she had asked.

This was revealed by Ranbir Kapoor, grandson of Raj Kapoor, in a recent interview. He said that his grandfather would always ask his wife for advice on movies as she had more knowledge than him.

Once he even woke her up in the middle of the night to ask her about his films, and took her to his studio. He made sure that his wife watched his movies.

Krishna passed away on October 1. Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor were unable to attend her last rites of Krishna Raj Kapoor as they were in the USA looking after the ailing Rishi Kapoor.