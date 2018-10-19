Karachi’s clock towers are stuck in time

The 200-year-old Merewether Tower at the intersection of II Chundrigar is one of them. The clock hands move inside the seven-feet large clock on the 102-feet tall tower. It was constructed in 1892 for just Rs37,137.The 80-year-old KMC building clock has its mechanism machinery on four floors. The 10-foot tall clock can be viewed from all four sides.The Poona Bhai clock tower in Ranchor Lines stands tall but its clock hands are permanently rusted. The 114-year-old Jaffer Fudood clock tower is another structure that needs attention. It serves as the Memon hospital. The two-century-old Empress Market tower is 140 feet tall and its clock doesn’t work either.The Lea Market tower in Lyari, Eduljee Dinshaw dispensary in Saddar, Trinity Church and clock towers in Keamari have all stopped telling time but continue to be a source of architectural wonder.