Kapoor cousins Kareena and Ranbir win big at Vogue awards

October 28, 2018

The Kapoor cousins, Kareena and Ranbir, have once again proven that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Kareena received the award for Woman of the Year 2018 by Vogue fashion magazine, while Ranbir Kapoor has been given the title of Man of the Year.

The award description for Kareena read: “18 years, 60 films and countless moments of sartorial inspiration: Who else but #KareenaKapoorKhan could do justice to the Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon Of The Year award?”

Photo: Vogue

On the other hand, the description for Ranbir read: “Actor, artist, achiever… 2018’s Vogue Man Of The Year needs no introduction. #RanbirKapoor#VogueWomenOfTheYear “.

Photo: Vogue

Ranbir’s rumoured beau Alia Bhatt is the Youth Icon of the Year.

Photo: Vogue

Others featured on the list include: Ayushmann Khurrana (Man of the Moment), Vicky Kaushal (Disruptor of the Year-Male), Radhika Apte (Disruptor of the Year-Femal) among others.

 

 

 
 
 

