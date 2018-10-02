Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as Queen of Jhansi in Manikarnika teaser

Kangana Ranaut has proven that she is indeed the queen of Bollywood. The actor exudes fierceness in the teaser of her upcoming movie on Rani Lakshmibai

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been penned down by the writers of Baahubali and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice-over explaining that Indian was flourishing when the British decided to invade it. This is when Manikarnika decided to fight for her motherland. The introduction is followed by different shots of Manikarnika showcasing her life. She is shown as a princess taking care of her family, and as a fierce commander who can handle her sword perfectly well.

“Rani Lakshmibai was not only a great warrior and an important part of our struggle for independence but also a fascinating person,” said producer Kamal Jain. “It is truly one of its kind type of movie and with this teaser people will be able to get a small glimpse of that”.

Manikarnika releases on January 25, 2019.

You can watch the teaser below: