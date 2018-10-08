Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor, says she has no right to judge anyone

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sonam Kapoor over her remarks that it is hard to take her (Kangana) seriously.

Sonam’s remarks came a day after Kangana accused Bollywood director Vikas Bahl of sexually harassing her on the sets of 2014 film, Queen. Sonam has no right to judge me and say things like ‘it is hard to take Kangana seriously sometimes’, Kangana told Pinkvilla.

“What does she mean by saying that it’s hard to believe Kangana?” she said. “When I am sharing my story, who gives her a right to judge me?”

Also read: #MeToo gathers steam in India, at last

The Gangster actress said that she did not become famous because of her father, adding that she earned her place after struggling for a decade.

“She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker,” she added. “What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me!!!! I will demolish each one of them.”

When asked about accusations made by Kangana, Sonam Kapoor had said: “Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect her for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

However, Sonam cleared the air and wrote in a social media post that she was ‘misquoted’ by the media.

“Women need to stand together! Irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I’m proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let’s stand together and speak up. Let’s not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer,” she wrote.