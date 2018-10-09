Indian singer Abhijeet accused of sexual harassment

October 9, 2018

A flight attendant has accused Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya of sexually harassing her in 1998.

She narrated her story through a post on social media, Indian media reported.

She said that Abhijeet was a friend of her roommate.

“Abhijeet twisted her arms, pulled her towards him and screamed in her ear, almost kissing and nibbling her at a hotel in Kolkata,” the report said.

When reached, Abhijeet said that he wasn’t even born 20 years ago.

In a chat with Indian Express, the singer said that people are coming out now with their stories to seek attention.

Abhijeet said: “My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good”.

 
 

