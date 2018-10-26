Indian law university introduces Harry Potter law course

October 26, 2018

A Harry Potter law course has been introduced as an elective for senior students at Kolkata’s National University of Juridical Sciences. This is the second Indian law school to offer such a course.

Professor Shouvik Kumar Guha, who designed the course, said it is an experiment to encourage creative thinking. He wants his students to learn from a fantasy series and think what they will do if a situation arises in which pre-existing laws won’t be applicable.

For the discussion-based course, the role of law in the series will be used to draw parallels between the stories and real-life situations, reported BBC News.

The course, titled An Interface Between Fantasy Fiction Literature and Law: Special Focus on Rowling’s Potterverse, will begin in December.

Professor Guha said that more students have requested to register for the course although it has reached its capacity of 40 students.

Previously, universities in the US and UK have also offered courses ranging from theology to scientific means of magic but none of them offered a law course.

 
 
 

