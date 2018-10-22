Indian group says Sunny Leone will hurt religious sentiments as Veeramadevi

October 23, 2018

An Indian group has staged a demonstration in Bengaluru against the casting of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in a historical movie.

Kannanda Rakhshana Vedike Yuve Sene, a pro-Kannada outfit, claimed that casting Sunny Leone in Veeramadevi’s role was an insult to the historical figure.

According to India Today, a few members of the group also slit their wrists during the protest.

“We are protesting respectfully to protect our land, tradition and water,” KRV Yuva state president Harish told the media.

He said that Veeramadevi had built many temples, and that Sunny Leone, an ex-adult movie star, will hurt religious sentiment if she plays the role.

“We have no objection if any other actress portrays the character,” he added.

 
 
 

See Also

Sunny Leone welcomes twins born via surrogacy

March 5, 2018 6:09 pm

Sunny Leone shares picture of lunch date with husband

March 1, 2018 12:39 pm

Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone on Google with a wink

February 16, 2018 7:53 pm

PML-N leader compares Imran Khan with Sunny Leone

January 8, 2018 9:35 pm

Sunny Leone to perform in Bahrain for 1st time

January 7, 2018 9:09 pm

Sunny Leone counters controversy with sultry images on social media

December 21, 2017 10:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.