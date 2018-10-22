Indian group says Sunny Leone will hurt religious sentiments as Veeramadevi

An Indian group has staged a demonstration in Bengaluru against the casting of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in a historical movie.

Kannanda Rakhshana Vedike Yuve Sene, a pro-Kannada outfit, claimed that casting Sunny Leone in Veeramadevi’s role was an insult to the historical figure.

According to India Today, a few members of the group also slit their wrists during the protest.

“We are protesting respectfully to protect our land, tradition and water,” KRV Yuva state president Harish told the media.

He said that Veeramadevi had built many temples, and that Sunny Leone, an ex-adult movie star, will hurt religious sentiment if she plays the role.

“We have no objection if any other actress portrays the character,” he added.