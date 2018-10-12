Have personally heard stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct: hairstylist

October 12, 2018

Sapna Bhavani, a Bollywood hairstylist, said that she has heard many stories of sexual misconduct by Amitabh Bachchan.

On his 74th birthday, the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan had said: “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace”.

Replying to his tweet, Bhavani said that this has to be the biggest lie ever.

“Sir the film pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too,” she said.

Amitabh Bachchan has yet to respond to the allegations.

A new wave of #MeToo movement as taken over India as women have accused many prominent personalities, including Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, of sexual harassment.

 

 
 
 

