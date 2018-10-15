Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi admitted to the hospital

October 15, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Coke Studio

Guinness record holder Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has been admitted to a private hospital in Lahore due to an ailment in the pancreas. The Pakistani singer, aged 67, has undergone a pancreatic operation.

Esakhelvi was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records in 1994 for the most number of audio albums released. He is a Seraiki folk singer with a collection of 45,000 songs in seven different languages.

He was also awarded the Pride of Performance award in 1991. Esakhelvi has also lent his voice to contemporary Coke Studio songs.

 
 
 

