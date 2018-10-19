Five trendy hairstyles before #NoShaveNovember

With No Shave November just days away, this is the right time for men to get a fresh, trendy hairstyle that will last a whole month.
No Shave November is about spreading cancer awareness by embracing hair. The money saved from shaving and grooming is supposed to be donated to cancer prevention and awareness.
Shakeel Shabbir at S-Pro Salon has been a hairstylist for the past 20 years and has given some very popular hairstyles to Pakistan’s cricket team. “I have styled Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nawaz and their hairstyles have been popular,” he said.
He believes people should decide on a hairstyle based on their face structure and the weather.
Here are some of the most popular hair and beard styles today:
- Undercut with thick brushed-up hair and beard:
[caption id="attachment_1582382" align="alignnone" width="500"] Photo: eighteeneight website[/caption]
This hairstyle is defined by volume, thick hair and goes well with short to medium length hair. It is often tousled in the front to give a relaxed messy look.
- High bald fade with brushed-up hair:
[caption id="attachment_1581607" align="alignnone" width="480"] Photo: menshairstylestoday website[/caption]
It gives a tough, refined look that requires a lot of hair gel.
- Brad Pitt buzz cut:
[caption id="attachment_1581612" align="alignnone" width="480"] Photo: hairstylecamp website[/caption]
This zero maintenance hair style looks good on people with square faces or sharp features.
- Low-fade haircut:
[caption id="attachment_1581622" align="alignnone" width="480"] Photo: menshairstylesnow website[/caption]
If you want a look that is both formal and adventurous, then this is an option for you since it reveals your daring side without overdoing it. It's the best look for office settings and for people who like to mix traditional and contemporary.
- Low-skin fade with hard comb-over:
[caption id="attachment_1581627" align="alignnone" width="480"] Photo: menshairstylesnow website[/caption]
This looks give you a classy, tidy and a trendy look. It gives you the liberty to experiment with the hair length in the comb-over.