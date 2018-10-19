Five trendy hairstyles before #NoShaveNovember



Undercut with thick brushed-up hair and beard:





High bald fade with brushed-up hair:





Brad Pitt buzz cut:





Low-fade haircut:





Low-skin fade with hard comb-over:



No Shave November is about spreading cancer awareness by embracing hair. The money saved from shaving and grooming is supposed to be donated to cancer prevention and awareness.Shakeel Shabbir at S-Pro Salon has been a hairstylist for the past 20 years and has given some very popular hairstyles to Pakistan’s cricket team. “I have styled Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nawaz and their hairstyles have been popular,” he said.He believes people should decide on a hairstyle based on their face structure and the weather.Here are some of the most popular hair and beard styles today:[caption id="attachment_1582382" align="alignnone" width="500"]Photo: eighteeneight website[/caption]This hairstyle is defined by volume, thick hair and goes well with short to medium length hair. It is often tousled in the front to give a relaxed messy look.[caption id="attachment_1581607" align="alignnone" width="480"]Photo: menshairstylestoday website[/caption]It gives a tough, refined look that requires a lot of hair gel.[caption id="attachment_1581612" align="alignnone" width="480"]Photo: hairstylecamp website[/caption]This zero maintenance hair style looks good on people with square faces or sharp features.[caption id="attachment_1581622" align="alignnone" width="480"]Photo: menshairstylesnow website[/caption]If you want a look that is both formal and adventurous, then this is an option for you since it reveals your daring side without overdoing it. It's the best look for office settings and for people who like to mix traditional and contemporary.[caption id="attachment_1581627" align="alignnone" width="480"]Photo: menshairstylesnow website[/caption]This looks give you a classy, tidy and a trendy look. It gives you the liberty to experiment with the hair length in the comb-over.