Fakhre Alam lands in Karachi as part of Mission Parwaaz

October 17, 2018

Actor, singer and TV show host Fakhre Alam arrived in Karachi on Tuesday as part of his Mission Parwaaz. He is attempting to travel around the globe in 28 days.

The activist was greeted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who lauded the singer’s efforts and achievements.

“This is a very proud moment for the entire nation. We all are extremely happy and proud of Fakhre Alam. His enthusiasm and desire to set a world record is commendable,” Ismail said.

The singer showed his appreciation for all the fans and celebrities who came out to greet him and his team.

Alam is accompanied by his support team, Josh Breckeen of Tampa Bay Aviation and Kurt Roy of MoonJet. Team. He is flying a single engine aircraft.

He flew to Karachi from Dubai and will visit Islamabad and Lahore next. From Lahore, he will fly on to Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta and then Darwin in Australia before heading back to Clearwater in the US.

He began his mission on October 10 from Clearwater, Florida where he flew to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose Bay and then on to Greenland. From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and Dubai.

He hopes to set a world record by becoming the first Pakistani to fly around the world solo.

 
 
 

