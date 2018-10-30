Fakhre Alam gets visa after brief detention at Russian airport

Actor, singer and TV show host Fakhre Alam, who was detained by Russian authorities at the airport a day earlier, has been issued a new visa and he can continue his Mission Parwaz.

He announced the update on Twitter.

#MissionParwaaz update 11am local time. I have just received a new visa. I am now preparing the airplane and ready to go to Petropavovask airport. Thank you to all of my friends, well wishers the Pakistan government and the Russian authorities. The flag continues its journey. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 30, 2018

The visit to Russia was as a part of his Mission Parwaaz, in which he plans to travel around the globe in 28 days.

After his release, Alam thanked Pakistan fans, Media and government for letting his journey continue.

To all the people of Pakistan and the Pakistani media thank you for all your prayers and support. I continue to fly my flag to complete the first ever Pakistani circumnavigation #MissionParwaaz — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 30, 2018

On Monday, Alam’s friend, actor Faysal Quraishi took to social media to share Alam’s message that he had been detained at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport because his visa expired two hours earlier as the date had changed.

Alam reached Russia on October 29.

He began his mission on October 10 from Clearwater, Florida, where he flew to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose Bay and then on to Greenland. From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and Dubai.

He hopes to set a world record by becoming the first Pakistani to fly around the world solo.