Fakhre Alam detained at Russian airport after visa expires by two hours

Actor, singer and TV show host Fakhre Alam was detained by Russian authorities at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport after his visa expired two hours before his arrival. The visit to Russia was as a part of his Mission Parwaaz in which he plans to travel around the globe in 28 days.

Faisal Qureshi took to Facebook to share the latest update on Mission Parwaz. “Message from Fakhre Alam … Bro please tweet on my behalf. I am being detained at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport because my visa expired two hours [ago] and the date changed. They are forcing me to turn back to Japan. I cannot go to Japan because I had a single entry visa. I appeal to the Pakistan government to request the Russian government to allow me to continue my journey to Alaska. I don’t want to give up Mission Parwaaz. I need Pakistan’s support to carry on our flag to finish this. I have been in a room without food or water. No Wi-Fi. They didn’t give me my phone for six hours. I NEED HELP,” he wrote.

Alam reached Russia on October 29 after completing his way through Japan on Sunday. The last message he left for supporters was from Japan thanking the Japanese government for opening the Chubu airport after operating hours to make his Mission Parwaaz departure possible.

I am truly grateful to the government of @japan for opening the Chubu airport to make #MissionParwaaz departure possible outside operating hours. I am truly honored and don’t have enough words to thank you. pic.twitter.com/f9KMWJojy4 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 28, 2018

He began his mission on October 10 from Clearwater, Florida where he flew to Boston and then to the Canadian Airbase in Goose Bay and then on to Greenland. From Greenland, Alam flew to Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt and then to Bahrain and Dubai.

He hopes to set a world record by becoming the first Pakistani to fly around the world solo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed Tehmina Janjua, the Pakistan Embassy in Russia and other government offices in Russia to look into the matter and provide Fakre Alam the required help urgently, according to SAMAA TV’s Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azeem.