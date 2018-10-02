Fakhr-e-Alam is flying around the world in 28 days

Actor, singer and TV show host Fakhr-e-Alam is all set for Mission Parwaaz where he is going around the world in 28 days.

Alam will take off from Clear Water in Florida, USA on October 6 and try to complete the 26,000 nautical mile journey in 28 days. He will be flying a single engine aircraft.

He hopes to set a world record by becoming the first Pakistani to fly solo around the world. “If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so,” he said in a tweet.

Dear all I am happy to report to you all today that after 3 years of a lot of hard work & persistence #MissionParwaaz my attempt to circumnavigate the globe is finally happening. If I succeed I will become the 1st Pakistani in the history of the world to do so. pic.twitter.com/En2NWUX0FH — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 30, 2018

Alam always dreamed of becoming an air force pilot. In 2015, he got his private pilot license from Florida.

It was difficult for Alam to find the right aircraft as he has less than 100 hours’ flight experience. “After three years of rejections, bureaucratic resistance, domestic conspiracies and absolutely no real support from Pakistan I have still managed to get myself ready for this journey,” he said.

He will embark on this journey in the Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop aircraft manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland.

As part of Mission Parwaaz, he will be landing at almost 31 airports around the globe for refueling and aircraft maintenance. Alam will stop at the Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports as well. He will end his journey at the same airport from where he started it.

A successful aeronautical circumnavigation of the globe has these requirements.

A total minimum distance of 26,000 nautical miles is covered and is flown through all medians

Only one plane can be used — the pilot cannot change the plane at any point of the journey

The pilot must start and end the journey from the same airport

The father son duo of Babar Suleman and Haris Suleman also attempted to fly around the world to raise money for building schools. They died in a plane crash on July 23, 2014.

Two hundred people have attempted similar flights around the globe so far.