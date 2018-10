Faisal Qureshi, the versatile Pakistani actor, is returning to the big screen with a romantic drama Sorry – a love story.

Aamina Sheikh and Sonya Hussain will also be seen with Qureshi in the romantic drama directed by Sohail Javed.

Faisal Qureshi was last seen in Sarmad Khosat’s Manto in a short role.

The film is very close to my heard, Javed said, adding that he hopes the romantic drama will please the viewers.