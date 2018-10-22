Europeans are likely to blame for the spread of TB in the world

The colonist masters of the world may have spread TB across the globe. A study in Science Advances revealed how tuberculosis developed and antibiotic resistance spread in the world.

Tuberculosis remains world’s deadliest infectious disease, claiming 1.6 million lives a year and ranks in the top 10 lethal infections.

Scientists have two explanations as to how bacteria evolved over the history. The first says it emerged 70,000 years ago and left the continent when Africans left it. Another says the disease evolved more recently, like 4,000 to 6,000 years ago.

Scientists studied lineage four of the seven lineages of TB.

The study reveals that TB seems to have reached Africa, southeast Asia and America at the same time as European colonisers did, suggesting that the Europeans carried the disease across the globe. It claims that TB travelled from Africa to Europe, while the diseases’ resistance to antibiotics seems to have evolved at a local level.

The study is based on 1,669 DNA samples collected from Africa, Europe, North and South America and Vietnam. Samples of 18th century Hungarian mummies were also analysed. The DNA samples revealed that TB had reached Africa by the 15th century and new countries in Europe by 19th century.

This study excluded China and India — both of which are highly affected by TB — and focused on only one lineage.

“I think what our study suggests is that antibiotic resistance can be fought successfully at the level of individual countries,” says Eldholm, one of the researchers, acknowledging that international coordination is useful.