Disney’s new Aladdin trailer teases a whole new world

We can show you the world, or at Disney’s new trailer for its live-action Aladdin movie.

Disney is remaking its 1992 animated classic and released the movie’s teaser trailer on October 11.

The movie stars Will Smith as Genie, a role that was portrayed by Robin Williams in the cartoon, Egyptian born Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Smith as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The plot of the movie will be the same – Aladdin, a self-proclaimed “street rat” who seeks fame and fortune meets Jasmine, the princess of the fictional Agrabah, and has to stop evil sorcerer Jafar who plans to take over the kingdom.

In the trailer, however, there’s no Genie to be seen. It features some impressive scenes of Agrabah, the desert kingdom, and some iconic scenes people who watched the original Aladdin will remember, like the Cave of Wonders.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie is going to be a musical. It’s going to hit cinemas on May 24, 2019.