Deepika to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next movie

Deepika Padukone is set to play Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming movie.

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked at the age of 15 and she had to go several surgeries. She took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and led campaigns to stop acid attacks.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength, courage, hope and victory,” Deepika told Mumbai Mirror. “It made such an impact on me that personally and creatively, I needed to beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”

The 32-year-old is also the producer of this film.

“I was instinctively convinced that Deepak would do justice to the character and the story,” Meghna Gulzar.