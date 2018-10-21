Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirm November wedding

October 21, 2018

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Sindh and Deepika Padukone have finally confirmed their marriage.

The pair, which has remained tight-lipped about the relationship, shared the announcement on Twitter, after months of speculation.

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018,” they wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika are said to have started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela. They have appeared in many blockbusters together, including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The rumours of their wedding gained steam when they were recently spotted in Italy together, presumed to be location hunting for the wedding.

 
 
 

