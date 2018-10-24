Deepika and Ranveer are going to have two weddings in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be having two weddings at Lake Como, Italy — a North Indian one and a South Indian one.

They will be keeping their South and North Indian traditions alive in their four-day event. A South Indian style wedding will be held on November 14 and a North Indian wedding on November 15.

The events will kick off with a sangeet on November 14.

Deepika is from South India while Ranveer hails is of Sindhi-Punjabi origins so they decided to keep both communities’ traditions alive.

The wedding is going to be a strictly family affair and there won’t be much star power at it. However, four people very close to the couple will be invited — Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, who launched Deepika’s career, Aditya Chopra, who launched Ranveer in Band Baja Baraat, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has cast the duo in multiple films together.

Upon their return to Mumbai, a grand reception will be held for all their star friends on December 1.

The couple will have their destination wedding at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. Sabyasachi will be designing Deepika’s wedding dress and it is still unknown what Ranveer will be wearing.