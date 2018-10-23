CID to go off-air after 21 years

Indian detective show CID, which has entertained the audiences since the last 21 years, will go off-air on October 27.

The dynamic trio—featuring ACP Pradyuman, Senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya—will not return to the tv screens, confirmed Dayanand Shetty.

He told Times of India that the cast will miss each other because the set is their second home. “We were informed by our producer that the shooting has been called off indefinitely, there were issues with the channel,” he said. For the time being, the audience will get to see the repeat telecast of CID.

CID started in 1998 and has been entertaining the audience for 21 years. It has completed 1,546 episodes.

However, reports have emerged suggesting that the show is going on a three-month break instead.

The makers and channel want to reboot the show. “CID is not wrapping up. But it is going on a short break and that’s only for a creative reason. The makers haven’t received any closure letter from the channel,” a source told The Indian Express.