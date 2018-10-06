Chris Evan lays down his shield as Captain America after eight years

Chris Evans bid farewell to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as he retires from his iconic role as Captain America after a journey of eight years.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announced that he has officially wrapped on Avengers 4, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, and was “eternally grateful” to everyone for the memories.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

He’s played Captain America in 10 films, starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, which was the fifth film in the MCU released in 2011.

Thirty-seven-year-old Evans went on the play the character in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

Other superheroes took to Twitter to react to Evan’s emotional goodbye.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

Evans has been hinting for years that Avengers 4 would be his last appearance in the role.