Chris Evan lays down his shield as Captain America after eight years

October 6, 2018

Photo: AFP

Chris Evans bid farewell to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as he retires from his iconic role as Captain America after a journey of eight years.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announced that he has officially wrapped on Avengers 4, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, and was “eternally grateful” to everyone for the memories.

He’s played Captain America in 10 films, starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, which was the fifth film in the MCU released in 2011.

Thirty-seven-year-old Evans went on the play the character in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

Other superheroes took to Twitter to react to Evan’s emotional goodbye.

Evans has been hinting for years that Avengers 4 would be his last appearance in the role.

 
 
 

See Also

Tom Hardy says on-screen ‘Venom’ stays true to Marvel comics

September 22, 2018 2:31 pm

Chloe Zhao to become the first woman of colour to direct a Marvel movie

September 22, 2018 9:39 am

Brie Larson crash lands on Earth in first Captain Marvel trailer

September 19, 2018 12:54 pm

Shah Rukh Khan could become Marvel’s first Indian superhero

September 13, 2018 1:43 pm

Marvel plans to introduce first Muslim superhero

May 17, 2018 11:31 pm

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets Marvel record on opening night

April 27, 2018 9:51 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.