Catholic Church launches Pokémon Go clone to draw children towards religion

A Catholic group has launched its own version the Pokémon go mobile game in hopes of drawing children towards religion.

The Vatican is now trying to get in touch with millennials by releasing a game called Follow JC Go, the JC being Jesus Christ. The game has been commended by Pope Francis, according to the founders, and has players searching for religious figures and visiting churches.

Rather than chasing Pikachu or Squirtle, the Vatican version of the game involves collecting saints and other Biblical figures through GPS. There are saints, represented in stylised cartoon forms wandering around cities.

Related: Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, is now called Shuhada

In addition to that, players are tasked with keeping their avatars’ bodies healthy by maintaining good nutrition and hydration levels as well as making sure their spiritual selves are also healthy by achieving a high “prayer count”.

The game is out now on Android and iOS but is currently only available in Italy and Spain.

The English, Italian and Portuguese versions will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Follow JC Go! was developed by Fundación Ramón Pané, an international evangelisation team within the Catholic Church.