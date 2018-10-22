Being less affectionate can make your child anti-social: report

October 22, 2018

A new study found that parents who are less affectionate and harsher towards their children can make them aggressive and anti-social.

The study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry surveyed 227 identical twin pairs.

The findings suggest that children had a greater chance of showing aggression if they received harsher treatment or less warmth from their parents. This means that parents’ behavior affected the traits of children, reported Mid-day.

Related: Having a sibling could make you kinder

“The study convincingly shows that parenting – and not just genes – contributes to the development of risky callous-unemotional traits,” said co-author Luke Hyde, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, US.

The reason for involving identical twins is because they have the same DNA and the differences in parenting that affect their traits could be observed.

A subsequent adoption study gave the same results and involved parents and children who are not biologically related. Researchers noted that if a child doesn’t respond to a warm and positive parent, then the parents will find it difficult to maintain the behaviour.

 
 
 

