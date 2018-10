Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that his wife, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with cancer on his birthday, September 14.

Rather than worrying about it, the couple decided to go on a movie date.

“We went to see Manmarziyan that evening,” Khurrana told Mid-day. “We told ourselves that we can’t go home and cry about it.”

We watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation, he added.

The actor said they had promised themselves that they would maintain a positive attitude.