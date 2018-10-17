Avengers 4 filming officially wraps with a strange photo

Filming for the Avengers 4 movie officially finished on Friday according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

They announced that filming was over on Twitter with a a strange picture captioned “#wrapped”

Fans have been quick to speculate about the image.

The Russos have a history of teasing fans with seemingly ordinary images and captions that leave the fans sitting on the edge of their seats. Last time this happened was on September 19 when they released a picture of Joe Russo working on a laptop, captioned ‘Look hard…’

Avengers Infinity War has so far been the most profitable installment of the series, grossing over $2 billion worldwide.

The fourth movie is highly anticipated as Infinity War’s post-credit scene teased the introduction of a new character — Captain Marvel. The Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson, will be released on March 8, 2019 followed by release of Avengers 4 on May 3.