Ask and you shall receive: Shah Rukh Khan accepts Malala’s invitation to visit Oxford University

October 8, 2018

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan accepted Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s invitation to interact with Oxford University students.

The actor was initially invited by the principal of Oxford University’s Lady Margaret Hall College, Alan Rusbridger, in 2016 to meet the students. But it seems that he never responded.

Malala retweeted Rusbridger’s tweet on Sunday and said, “Still waiting”, which finally got a response from King Khan.

The Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner is currently studying study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University. 

 
 

