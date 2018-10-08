Ask and you shall receive: Shah Rukh Khan accepts Malala’s invitation to visit Oxford University

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan accepted Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s invitation to interact with Oxford University students.

The actor was initially invited by the principal of Oxford University’s Lady Margaret Hall College, Alan Rusbridger, in 2016 to meet the students. But it seems that he never responded.

can we tempt to to Oxford University to talk to our students at @lmhoxford? They love you (I’m the principal) — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) November 28, 2016

Malala retweeted Rusbridger’s tweet on Sunday and said, “Still waiting”, which finally got a response from King Khan.

Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon https://t.co/hX9b0ghJxL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2018

The Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner is currently studying study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.