Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will replace Salman Khan in No Entry’s sequel No Entry Mein Entry, Pinkvilla reported.

No Entry was released in 2005. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Bipasha Basu were the lead actors in Anees Bazmee’s comedy drama.

Arjun Kapoor has a given to the movie. The filmmakers are looking for one more actor as a replacement for Fardeen Khan.

The film is expected to release in September 2019.