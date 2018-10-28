Apu is being written off The Simpsons after racial stereotyping allegations

After allegations of racial stereotyping, The Simpsons will be writing off Apu, reported the New York Post.

Producers are reportedly planning to write the brown-skinned shopkeeper off the animated show in an effort to silence allegations of racial stereotyping about Indian-Americans.

Producer Adi Shankar spoke to IndieWire and said Fox will drop the Apu character altogether. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid controversy.”

The Indian-American producer said two people who work for the long-running show and one who work for its creator, Matt Groening, told him the “disheartening news.”

Fox’s Apu troubles erupted with the airing of a documentary titled The Problem With Apu. The short film highlighted the stereotypes Apu embodies — including his heavy Indian accent and a job as an immigrant running a Kwik-E-Mart.