Apu is being written off The Simpsons after racial stereotyping allegations

October 28, 2018

Photo: FOX

After allegations of racial stereotyping, The Simpsons will be writing off Apu, reported the New York Post.

Producers are reportedly planning to write the brown-skinned shopkeeper off the animated show in an effort to silence allegations of racial stereotyping about Indian-Americans.

Producer Adi Shankar spoke to IndieWire and said Fox will drop the Apu character altogether.  “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid controversy.”

The Indian-American producer said two people who work for the long-running show and one who work for its creator, Matt Groening, told him the “disheartening news.”

Fox’s Apu troubles erupted with the airing of a documentary titled The Problem With Apu. The short film highlighted the stereotypes Apu embodies — including his heavy Indian accent and a job as an immigrant running a Kwik-E-Mart.

 
 
 

