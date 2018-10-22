Appendicitis could be treated with antibiotics instead of surgery

October 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

A dose of antibiotics could be all it takes to treat the excruciating abdominal pain that indicates appendicitis.

After a five-year study, the University of Turku in Finland have published findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association that state that appendicitis may be cured using antibiotics and debunks the need for immediate surgery.

Appendicitis was long considered a medical emergency requiring surgery to remove the organ in case it burst, which can quickly turn the condition from merely painful to deadly.

Related: MIT is using artificial intelligence to improve early breast cancer detection

In the new study, advanced imaging technologies, particularly CT scanning, make it easier to determine whether an appendix will burst or if patients could be safely treated without surgery.

For people suffering from a less severe form of an inflamed appendix, known as “uncomplicated acute appendicitis,” a 10-day dose of antibiotics may be an effective alternative to surgery.

Research has also shown that antibiotics may work for some children with appendicitis.

Related: Europeans are likely to blame for the spread of TB in the world

According to the study about one in four patients who underwent surgery had complications, including infections around the incision, abdominal pain and hernias, compared with only 7% of patients who had antibiotics.

Antibiotic patients had 11 fewer sick days on average than the surgery group. In the first year, their treatment costs were about 60% lower.

 
 
 

See Also

Zaheer Abbas back home after heart surgery

October 15, 2018 4:47 pm

Charsadda’s conjoined twins to undergo surgery in London

October 15, 2018 10:59 am

Shakib fears infected finger may never fully recover

October 6, 2018 4:34 pm

Drug-resistant superbug spreading in hospitals

September 3, 2018 11:54 pm

Women’s cricket team captain undergoes successful sinus surgery

August 2, 2018 12:10 pm

In breakthrough, surgeon builds windpipes from arteries

May 21, 2018 9:38 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.