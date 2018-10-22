Appendicitis could be treated with antibiotics instead of surgery

A dose of antibiotics could be all it takes to treat the excruciating abdominal pain that indicates appendicitis.

After a five-year study, the University of Turku in Finland have published findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association that state that appendicitis may be cured using antibiotics and debunks the need for immediate surgery.

Appendicitis was long considered a medical emergency requiring surgery to remove the organ in case it burst, which can quickly turn the condition from merely painful to deadly.

In the new study, advanced imaging technologies, particularly CT scanning, make it easier to determine whether an appendix will burst or if patients could be safely treated without surgery.

For people suffering from a less severe form of an inflamed appendix, known as “uncomplicated acute appendicitis,” a 10-day dose of antibiotics may be an effective alternative to surgery.

Research has also shown that antibiotics may work for some children with appendicitis.

According to the study about one in four patients who underwent surgery had complications, including infections around the incision, abdominal pain and hernias, compared with only 7% of patients who had antibiotics.

Antibiotic patients had 11 fewer sick days on average than the surgery group. In the first year, their treatment costs were about 60% lower.