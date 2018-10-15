Another royal baby on the way: Megan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting

October 15, 2018

Megan Markle and Prince Harry are going to have a baby in the spring of 2019. 

Kensington Palace announced the impending arrival on Twitter.

The news came just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney for their first major international tour.

Royal fans already suspected the duchess was pregnant after she wore a suspiciously wide-fitting Givenchy coat to Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday.

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

 
 
 

See Also

My child won’t have Pakistani or Indian nationality: Shoaib Malik

September 7, 2018 8:24 pm

Sports-mad Indonesian couple name new baby ‘Asian Games’

August 21, 2018 6:04 pm

Meghan Markle’s sister hints at appearing in UK Celebrity Big Brother show

July 23, 2018 4:42 pm

New Zealand prime minister gives birth to healthy baby girl

June 21, 2018 1:04 pm

Parents-to-be Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik share Eid photos

June 17, 2018 12:00 pm

Queen Elizabeth takes Meghan by train on first solo royal trip

June 14, 2018 10:37 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.