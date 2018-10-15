Another royal baby on the way: Megan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting

Megan Markle and Prince Harry are going to have a baby in the spring of 2019.

Kensington Palace announced the impending arrival on Twitter.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The news came just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney for their first major international tour.

Royal fans already suspected the duchess was pregnant after she wore a suspiciously wide-fitting Givenchy coat to Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday.

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.