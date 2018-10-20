Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan’s Coke Studio rendition of Ko Ko Korina infuriates fans

A rendition of the iconic Ko Ko Korina by Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan marked the final episode of Coke Studio. It also marked the beginning of a wave of outrage over their massacre of a song beloved by millions of Pakistanis.

Although Mir marked his singing debut with the cover of the 1960s track, fans were utterly disappointed.

#KoKoKorina marks Ahad Raza Mir’s debut as he comes together with Momina Mustehsan to re-create this foot tapping dance number from the 60’s! #CokeStudio11 pic.twitter.com/SKvs86yAGj — Coke Studio (@cokestudio) October 19, 2018

Originally sung by pop-singer Ahmed Rushdi, the classic number was part of 1966 movie Armaan’s soundtrack and was danced to by actor Wahid Murad. Known as Pakistan’s first pop-song, it rules hearts even 50 years after its release.



Coke Studio is known for recreating classic songs but this was one experiment that didn’t go well. People are wondering why the producers cast the duo for the remake since they sang it in English accents.

People gave mixed reactions on micro-blogging website Twitter. Fans who love Coke Studio said they do not deserve this.



Ahad Raza Mir: “Stop it Momina ! I am ruining this treasure song much better than you”. pic.twitter.com/Jr4YLyKrGv — .🌸 (@darkdust99) October 19, 2018

Who told them they can sing? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/nOCqygYDiU — sabah™ (@judecardan) October 19, 2018

Some termed the take on the beloved classic ‘disrespectful’.

What a disrespectful take on a beloved classic. Kuch to izzat rakhtey. Even this was better. https://t.co/ggyZa3g874 Hurt and disappointed. 💔 — Ttowst (@Ttowst) October 19, 2018

Others were quick to share memes on it.

I swear my phone got stuck after 30 secs and holy shit am i glad pic.twitter.com/GKSEdHrLrj — Tahrima (@mijaziburger) October 19, 2018

After listening Ahad Raza Mir. pic.twitter.com/s9RSJRsZ8A — Quote and Tag Game + ♂️ (@MentionTheMate) October 19, 2018

Conspiracy theories also abounded.

What if years later we find out that Coke Studio Season 11 was actually funded by Pepsi to ruin the franchise? #ConspiracyTheory101#CokeStudio11#KoKoKorina — Seemal Bilal (@SeemalBilal) October 20, 2018



Looks like fans are really upset at what this season had to offer.