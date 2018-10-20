Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan’s Coke Studio rendition of Ko Ko Korina infuriates fans

October 20, 2018

A rendition of the iconic Ko Ko Korina by Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan marked the final episode of Coke Studio. It also marked the beginning of a wave of outrage over their massacre of a song beloved by millions of Pakistanis.

Although Mir marked his singing debut with the cover of the 1960s track, fans were utterly disappointed.

Originally sung by pop-singer Ahmed Rushdi, the classic number was part of 1966 movie Armaan’s soundtrack and was danced to by actor Wahid Murad. Known as Pakistan’s first pop-song, it rules hearts even 50 years after its release.


Coke Studio is known for recreating classic songs but this was one experiment that didn’t go well. People are wondering why the producers cast the duo for the remake since they sang it in English accents.

People gave mixed reactions on micro-blogging website Twitter. Fans who love Coke Studio said they do not deserve this.

Some termed the take on the beloved classic ‘disrespectful’.

Others were quick to share memes on it.

Conspiracy theories also abounded.

Looks like fans are really upset at what this season had to offer.

 
 
 

