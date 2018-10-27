Aamir Khan is the first person to break the rules on Kaun Banega Crorepati

October 27, 2018

Photo: Aamir Khan\ Twitter

Ahead of the release of Yash Raj Film’s mega-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan, its lead actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan reunited on the set of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

Although superstar Aamir cleared several rounds of the multiple-choice question quiz show, he insisted on playing the next round even after his time on the show had run out.

The usual practice with episodes featuring celebrities is that at the end of an hour the hooter goes off and the contestant has to bow out of the game. Interestingly, Aamir was eager to know what the next question would be had he played on and was keen to test his general knowledge.

Bachchan was happy to oblige him, reported  Mid-Day. So, for the first time in the show’s 18 years, the KBC team played a demo question for him. However, this bit may be cut out from the final edit.

Aamir also shared a picture from the set in which he is seen sharing the frame with Bachchan.

The movie Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theatres on November 8.

 
 
 

