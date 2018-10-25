AajSeTumharaNaam, Laxmi Chowk or Molana Zafar Ali Square?

Do names also have a religion? All these years after Partition, most of the oldest places in India and Pakistan continue to be known by their original names. Most of these places were named by the British but many had Hindu, Sikh, or Muslim names.

Recently, India’s Hindu nationalist politician and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj because he could not tolerate that a place under his authority have a Muslim name. This got me thinking.

Until recently, I didn’t know too much about the significance of the names of places in India and Pakistan. Lawrence Garden in Lahore or Guru Mandir in Karachi were just names.

I felt a pang of disappointment when Lawrence Garden became later known as Bagh-e-Jinnah.

It was named after Sir John Lawrence, viceroy and governor-general of India. The beautiful old trees and quiet spots I visited spoke of his legacy. By renaming it, the new authorities stripped this place of its connections and origins and historical significance.

A student from National College of Arts (NCA), Umair Khawaja, has made a documentary ‘Anjaan Rastay (Estranged Directions) on this phenomenon for his thesis. It was screened at Harvard University. Can a name change a society, is the question it asks. He speaks to people in Lahore, asking them where Molana Zafar Ali Square is.

Areas in old Lahore such as Lakshmi Chowk, Krishn Nagar, Davis Road are all part of the heritage of this city that has seen history unfold. Politicians come and go but these places remain. Their motivation to change the names of these places has often been political.

In the documentary, historian Dr Yaqoob Bangash speaks of how Lahore was a city where people from many communities could co-exist without any differences. It was known as Laxmi Chowk because it had a sculpture of the goddess Laxmi. Changing its name to Molana Zafar Ali Square sends the message that we do not have space for such histories that came from people who are now minorities. The funny thing is though, that whoever you ask in Lahore, whatever their religion or age or background, they will probably be able to give you directions to Laxmi Chowk, and not Molana Zafar Ali Square.