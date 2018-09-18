Zoheb Hassan to take legal action against anyone trying to make a film on Nazia Hassan

September 18, 2018

Photo: Zoheb Hassan Official/ Facebook

Late Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan’s brother, Zoheb Hassan, has recently taken to social media to warn her ex-husband mentioning that he has no legal rights to make a film on her and he would sue him and anyone who supports him in this.

“The Hassan family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame,” Zoheb Hassan posted on his official social media accounts.

 

He said that Nazia Hassan’s family holds full publishing rights to all their music worldwide. “Any attempted infringement of our catalogue shall be subject to legal cost and consequence.”

Nazia married businessman Ishtiaq Baig in 1995, and they had a son, Arez Hassan. They divorced in 2000, ten days before Nazia’s death. It was previously revealed by her brother that Nazia’s personal life was filled with turmoil and she fought personal battles incessantly.

 

 
 
 

