Yuvraj Singh’s wife acted in three Harry Porter movies

Hazel Keech, the wife of Indian crickter Yuvraj Singh, said that she acted in three Harry Porter movies as a child actor.

Before making her Bollywood debut in 2011, Keech was a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and worked alongside lead cast Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine) and Rupert Grint (Ron).

“It was so amazing,” Keech said. “They are so professional in the west and have tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework.”

Keech married Yuvraj Singh in 2016 after years of dating.

She said that it was the best experience of her career. “Everyone was so respecting and happy to be a part of that project.”