Yuvraj Singh’s wife acted in three Harry Porter movies

September 28, 2018

AFP Photo

Hazel Keech, the wife of Indian crickter Yuvraj Singh, said that she acted in three Harry Porter movies as a child actor.

Before making her Bollywood debut in 2011, Keech was a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and worked alongside lead cast Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine) and Rupert Grint (Ron).

“It was so amazing,” Keech said. “They are so professional in the west and have tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework.”

Keech married Yuvraj Singh in 2016 after years of dating.

She said that it was the best experience of her career. “Everyone was so respecting and happy to be a part of that project.”

 
 
 

See Also

Wand-waving Johnny Depp appears as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ character

July 22, 2018 12:43 pm

‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer passes away

April 22, 2018 12:25 pm

Here are 5 Bollywood actresses who married Indian cricketers

December 11, 2017 12:42 pm

JK Rowling, Stephen King feel Twitter ruined by longer tweets

November 12, 2017 11:40 am

Minister for Magic in ‘Harry Potter’ dies

August 4, 2017 4:02 pm

Kohli, Yuvraj fixed Champions Trophy final, claims Indian politician

July 2, 2017 9:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.