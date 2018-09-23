What movie will Aamir Khan star in after Thugs of Hindostan?

Aamir Khan has built a reputation for doing one film at a time because he believes in giving all his time and attention to the project he is working on.

The actor, who is a well known perfectionist, has earned a reputation for highlighting extraordinary subjects in his films.

As his next movie, Thugs of Hindostanz is nearing release people have already started speculating about Aamir’s next project.

The Rang De Basanti actor was almost certain to star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, titled Salute. However, he dropped out at the last minute.

Rumours suggest that he will next feature in the biopic of Indian music giant Gulshan Kumar. Aamir initially wanted to produce the movie but after reading the script he wanted to be a part of it too, according to Indian media.

The biopic has been titled Mogul and is expected to hit the big screen in 2019.

Another section of the media is of the opinion that Aamir would be acting in an Osho biopic after the release of Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir has reportedly signed a contract with Netflix for a web series on the life of Osho. The movie is expected to feature Aamir in the titular role and Alia Bhatt as his love interest.

Thugs of Hindostan will release on November 7.