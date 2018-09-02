Twitter in an uproar after ASF suspends female employee for posting a video of herself dancing

A female employee of the Airport Security Force (ASF) found herself in hot water after a video of her lip-syncing to an Indian song went viral on Saturday.

In the video, she can be seen singing along the tune of Indian singer Guru Randhawa’s song ‘High-Rated Gabru’.

Taking notice of the video, the ASF suspended the woman, who is from Sialkot, and also barred its other employees from using social media.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video was posted three months ago.

However, the ASF’s reaction did not go down well with the people on social media. While some called out the double standards of society, others failed to understand how the dance video counted as a “criminal act.”

Earlier, a Polish tourist Eva zu Beck landed into trouble with NAB after posting a video of her doing the Kiki challenge on a PIA aircraft.

The accountability bureau had ordered an investigation into the video as it believed that the tourist violated the security code of the airline and disgraced the national flag by wrapping it around her body during the dance.