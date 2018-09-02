Twitter in an uproar after ASF suspends female employee for posting a video of herself dancing

September 2, 2018

A female employee of the Airport Security Force (ASF) found herself in hot water after a video of her lip-syncing to an Indian song went viral on Saturday.

In the video, she can be seen singing along the tune of Indian singer Guru Randhawa’s song ‘High-Rated Gabru’.

Taking notice of the video, the ASF suspended the woman, who is from Sialkot, and also barred its other employees from using social media.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video was posted three months ago.

However, the ASF’s reaction did not go down well with the people on social media. While some called out the double standards of society, others failed to understand how the dance video counted as a “criminal act.”

Earlier, a Polish tourist Eva zu Beck landed into trouble with NAB after posting a video of her doing the Kiki challenge on a PIA aircraft.

The accountability bureau had ordered an investigation into the video as it believed that the tourist violated the security code of the airline and disgraced the national flag by wrapping it around her body during the dance.

 
 
 

See Also

ASF arrests three Chinese nationals for flying drone over new Islamabad airport

April 20, 2018 11:11 am

Heroin found on British-Pakistani man at Islamabad airport

April 1, 2018 1:07 pm

NAB seeks access to Sharif’s flight to execute bailable arrest warrants

November 1, 2017 10:46 pm

Customs, ASF officials brawl at Karachi Airport

June 4, 2017 10:31 am

ASF converts retired PIA B-747 into restaurant

May 31, 2017 10:00 pm

Umar Akmal’s another dance video leaked

May 24, 2017 3:29 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.