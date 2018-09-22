Tom Hardy says on-screen ‘Venom’ stays true to Marvel comics

September 22, 2018

Actor Tom Hardy poses for a picture during a photocall for the new movie “Venom” before its Russian premiere, with the Kremlin wall, St. Basil’s Cathedral and Zaryadye Park seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters

British actor Tom Hardy said on Friday he believes his new superhero movie “Venom” remains faithful to the Marvel Comics books in its portrayal of an investigative journalist whose body becomes the host for an alien with enhanced powers.

Hardy, who previously starred in “Dunkirk” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” plays the sharp-toothed title character and his human alter-ego, reporter Eddie Brock.

“The depiction of Venom, I think, has been extremely faithful to the comics,” Hardy said at a press conference in Moscow to promote the movie.

“If we look at some of the images directly from comic book, they haven’t deviated in any,” he added. “If anything they’ve recreated certain elements accurately from comics book.”

“Venom” is scheduled to start rolling out in worldwide theaters on Oct. 3. It debuts in the United States and Canada on October 5.

 
 
 

