These are the world’s most expensive shoes

The world’s most expensive pair of shoes worth $17 million is set to be launched at the Burj al Arab on Wednesday.

‘Passion Diamond Shoes’ are believed to be the world’s most expensive ones. Previously, the Debbie Wingham high heels were considered the most expensive footwear at $15.1 million.

The shoes feature hundreds of diamonds, together with two imposing D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each. The luxury footwear was designed and created over a period of nine months, Khaleej Times reported.

The shoes on display at the launch are a trial product in EU size 36, but they will be made for the specific size of the customer.

Maria Majari, co-founder and creative director of Jada Dubai said, “The Passion Diamond Shoes is fixed and there will be no sales at the event,” she added. “There will be only one pair of the Passion Diamond Shoes in the world.”

