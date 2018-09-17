Theaters in Saudi Arabia to screen first Arab movie after 35 years

September 17, 2018

Movie theaters in Saudi Arabia this week will screen an Egyptian film for the first time following the end of a 35-year ban on cinemas.

Entitled “Al-Badla”, or “The Suit”, the movie is set to debut in the kingdom on Thursday, starred well-known Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny.

In February, Saudi Arabia lifted a 35-year ban on public cinemas, drawing varied reactions from Saudi citizens.

The Saudi authorities had banned public cinemas in the mid-1980s.

The ban’s reversal comes as part of reforms introduced by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who last year also announced his decision to allow women to drive – a move that went into effect in June.

 
 
 

