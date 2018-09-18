The official trailer of Mary Poppins Returns has been released

Emily Blunt takes place of Julie Andrews as the playful, magical nanny who is back to heal the family. Emily Mortimer takes over as Jane Banks and Lin Manuel Miranda will become the chimney sweep, Jack. Meryl Streep has made a return as Poppins’ cousin Topsy.

Emily Blunt shared with People magazine that she didn’t re-watch the original Mary Poppins movie as she wanted to do her own version of the character. “My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain,” she added. “I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great.”

Dick Van Dyke is also returning as Mr Dawes Jr. He will be playing the son of his original character. Fans are excited to see him do justice to his role as he is the only actor from the original Mary Poppins to be cast in Mary Poppins Returns.

You can watch the trailer below: