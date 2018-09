Sunny Leone, the Canadian-Indian actress, is all set to get her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds, Delhi.

Leone took to Instagram and shared the good news with her 14.8 million followers.

She wrote: “Yes!! I am so excited to announce that I will be immortalized at the legendary @MadameTussaudsDelhi and I will be in Delhi for the unveiling on 18th September!!”

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood film Jism in 2012 and since then she has garnered a massive fan base.