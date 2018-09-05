Sonali Bendre shares her new look

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has shared her new look in a social media video documenting her battle with cancer.
Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York.
As a result of chemotherapy, Sonali Bendre went bald but has now decided that she will wear a wig.
In her latest post on Instagram, Sonali shares her new look and thanks Priyanka Chopra.
Indian media reports say she is better now and has been responding to the treatment positively.
In her Instagram caption, Sonali wrote “vanity is my favourite sin. – Al Pacino”
“Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us,” she said.
“A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels,” she continues.
Bendre shares her experience of wearing the wig, and feels that she must follow her heart to stay happy.
“When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you.”
“So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look,” she concluded.