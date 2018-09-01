Shawn Michaels to appear at WWE Supershow

WWE Shawn Michaels will be making an appearance at the WWE Supershow event in Australia, CBS Sports reported.

The hall of famer has not participated in a WWE match since losing to The Undertaker in “The Streak vs The Career” match at Wrestlemania 26.

Michaels has been named one of the stars scheduled to appear on the pay per view on October 6.

The WWE Supershow will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is being stated that the event will feature the “largest roster of WWE superstars and legends.”

His D-Generation X partner Triple H is set to fight against The Undertaker on the pay per view event as well.