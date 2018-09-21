‘Sacred Games’ to make a return as Netflix confirms second season

September 21, 2018

Photo: AFP

After ending the first season of Sacred Games with a major cliffhanger, Netflix made an official announcement on Friday that the popular original series will return for a second season.

A teaser was shared on Netflix India’s official Twitter account that didn’t reveal any footage but implied that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memorable Ganesh Gaitonde will return in some manner.

According to the makers, the second season will have Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) trying to save his city. Gaitonde’s track will have him trying to retain his position as the don of Mumbai.

Co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games is Netflix’s first Indian original series as the streaming giant expands in the region. It was closely followed by the psychological horror mini-series Ghoul.

 
 
 

