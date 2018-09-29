Royal Kitchen at Lahore Fort will be open for public soon

A small space of the royal kitchen at Lahore Fort will be opened for the public by October 2018.People will be able to sit in the veranda and other areas around the royal kitchen.Built during the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the kitchen has a history of its own. Taken over by the Sikhs, the royal kitchens were damaged along with many other structures inside the fort. It was then converted into a food and grain storeroom and at the same time, it was converted into a stable for horses and other animals.Then came British rule in 1849, during which the royal kitchen was converted into a wine house.In post-partition (1947) atrocities, the Police Department used it as an interrogation cell until the late 1980s, when they were handed over to the Archaeology Department. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Maulana Abul A'la Maududi have also been kept here as prisoners.