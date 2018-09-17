Rajkumar Hirani is all praises for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Acclaimed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani has declared Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘the best actor’.

Having produced blockbuster hits like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju, Hirani said that he had told Nawazuddin after directing his short scene in Munna Bhai MBBS that he would become a great actor but he had not expected him to become so popular in such a short time.

Hirani recalled an incident where even though filming had begun, Sunil Dutt insisted that a scene be added where Nawazuddin is caught and beaten up by a mob while trying to steal Dutt’s wallet.