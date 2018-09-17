Rajkumar Hirani is all praises for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

September 17, 2018

Acclaimed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani has declared Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘the best actor’.

Having produced blockbuster hits like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju, Hirani said that he had told Nawazuddin after directing his short scene in Munna Bhai MBBS that he would become a great actor but he had not expected him to become so popular in such a short time.

Hirani recalled an incident where even though filming had begun, Sunil Dutt insisted that a scene be added where Nawazuddin is caught and beaten up by a mob while trying to steal Dutt’s wallet.

 
 
 

