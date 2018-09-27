Producers confirm Game of Thrones final season release date

There’s still almost a year left before Game of Thrones season eight airs but rumours about the release date, casting, trailers and theories are spreading like wildfire.

Originally slated to return in late 2018 or early 2019, the epic fantasy series will return for its final season in April 2019.

As confirmed by showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones season eight will feature just six episodes and each episode will be feature length, so anything between 60 and 120 minutes.

Official promo poster for Game of Thrones season 8! pic.twitter.com/RkxvL5llnN — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) February 27, 2018

The gigantic cast list for the show has been expanding every season since the beginning and even more faces are being added for season eight. According to Watchers on the Wall, a fan website, the first major casting for season eight has been made for a character called Harry Strickland, who, in the books, is the leader of a mercenary group called The Golden Company. German actor Marc Rissman (from Into The Badlands) will be playing Strickland.

Eight new people have been cast in the show and, guessing by the generic titles, these could be more battle fodder amid the on-going war.

Other castings include Daniella Galligan as Sarra, which will presumably be Sarra Frey, a granddaughter of Walder Frey and Alice Nokes as a character named Willa. From last season, Cersei sent Euron Greyjoy to bring back The Golden Company to aid her defence over the Iron Throne, so it looks like they could play a tide-turning role in the final season.

The battles are bigger in season eight. The producers revealed that the Game of Thrones season eight shoot for the battle of Winterfell lasted 55 consecutive nights. To put that into context, the Battle of the Bastards clocked in 25 nights, so we’re tempted to believe the show’s producers when they say we’ll be watching “something that’s never been done before” in season eight.

Amidst rumours, a fan theory doing the rounds on the internet recalls a crucial moment from season two that may have spelled the death of Daenerys Targaryen.

Benioff, Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

As per previous seasons, Game of Thrones season eight will originally air on HBO and then on Sky Atlantic the following day in the UK.